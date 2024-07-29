EPS-95 pensioners to protest in national capital for pension hike

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Pensioners body EPS-95 National Agitation Committee on Monday said its members will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Wednesday to press their demand for a minimum monthly pension of Rs 7,500.

Around 7.8 million pensioners have been demanding an increase in the minimum pension for the past eight years, but the government has not addressed their demands, the committee said in a statement.

Hence, the members of the EPS-95 National Agitation Committee, outraged by the government's failure to address their concerns, have planned a decisive protest at Jantar Mantar on July 31, it added.

Ashok Raut, president of the committee, said, "Currently, pensioners receive an average monthly pension of only Rs 1,450, with 3.6 million pensioners surviving on less than Rs 1,000 per month. We will now support those political parties that come forward to solve our problems. Our struggle will continue until our demands are met".

Despite long-term contributions to the regular pension fund, pensioners receive very low pensions, he said, adding the current pension amount makes it difficult for an elderly couple to survive.

Virendra Singh, the committee's national general secretary, said, "All (political) parties, whether ruling or opposition, have a significant responsibility to ensure that the minimum pension of Rs 7,500 per month, along with dearness allowance and free medical care...so that the elderly can live with dignity in their remaining years".

Maharashtra-headquartered EPS-95 National Agitation Committee members include around 78 lakh retired pensioners and 7.5 crore working employees of industrial sectors.