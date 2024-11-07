Epsilon ties up with South Korean firm to develop high-capacity lithium-ion batteries

Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) Battery material manufacturer Epsilon Advanced Materials on Thursday said it has joined hands with South Korean firm Daejoo to develop a Silicon-Graphite composite to boost lithium-ion battery discharge capacity.

Under the joint programme, the companies have set an ambitious target of developing materials for lithium-ion batteries with 450 - 600 mAh/g capacity to increase their discharge capacity by 50 per cent and life span by thousands of cycles, Epsilon said.

As part of the collaboration, Epsilon will supply synthetic Graphite, which will be used to create and evaluate Silicon-monoxide -Graphite composites in Daejoo's laboratories.

Daejoo, on its part, will provide samples for the same purpose, allowing Epsilon to tailor and test Silicon monoxide-graphite composites in its own labs, it said, adding the two partners aim to qualify these materials with their customers to develop innovative products.

The first stage development and evaluation of the composite material are expected to be completed by the end of this year and then explore the material qualification with cell manufacturers jointly, the company said.

"This collaboration is for accelerating India's and global transition to clean energy and sustainable mobility. Through continuous R&D efforts like these, we are committed to pioneering advancements in battery innovation.

"Upon successful completion of our rigorous in-house evaluation processes, we will be well-equipped to meet the evolving needs of the mobility industry by providing high-performance, safe battery solutions," said Vikram Handa, Managing Director of Epsilon Group.

"This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to innovate and enhance battery performance. Collaborating with Epsilon, not only strengthens our presence in the rapidly growing Indian market but also aligns with our global strategy of developing advanced materials tailored to the diverse needs of customers and the market," said Dae Woon Park, Managing Director at Daejoo Electronic Materials. PTI IAS MR