Equal work, unequal wages: pay gap persists for gig workers

Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) Even as festive hiring for the year surged, wage parity between gig and permanent employees remained unresolved, with 47 per cent of respondents believing there is a pay gap, a report has revealed.

When asked how the hourly pay of gig or freelance workers compares to that of permanent employees for the same role, 11 per cent respondents said earnings were up to 10 per cent less, 23 per cent said wages were 10-25 per cent lower and 13 per cent revealed the gap exceeds 25 per cent, according to the report by Genius HRTech (formerly Genius Consultants).

Collectively, the report found that nearly half of the workforce -- 47 per cent -- believe gig workers are paid less than their permanent counterparts, revealing a persistent disparity that continues to shadow India's festive hiring landscape.

The report by workforce staffing services and HR Solutions provider is based on a Digipoll survey among 1,550 professionals across industries during September 1-30, 2025.

"The festive economy thrives on the agility and contribution of gig workers, yet our data shows they continue to operate on unequal terms. The principle of 'equal pay for equal work' must extend beyond permanent contracts.

"Fair compensation, skill-building, and transparency are key to creating a future-ready, motivated gig workforce that can truly power India's seasonal demand," Genius HRTech Chairman and Managing Director R P Yadav added.

The report further revealed that 73 per cent of respondents believe that festive gig workers should receive the same hourly pay as permanent employees for identical work, underscoring a clear sentiment across the workforce in favour of pay parity.

From the employer's perspective, however, most justify gig-permanent pay gaps by citing flexibility.

Over 56 per cent of employers cited the absence of long-term benefits or obligations as the main reason, followed by 24 per cent who pointed to short-term employment duration and 10 per cent who attributed it to perceived lower skill or training levels.

However, only 3 per cent have confirmed there has been no difference in pay between gig and permanent employees, said the report.

When asked about non-monetary benefits that would improve satisfaction among gig workers, 43 per cent voted for skill development for future roles, it said.

This was followed by 31 per cent preferring flexible shifts, 13 per cent citing transport and meal facilities, and 9 per cent calling for career transition opportunities to permanent employment, it stated. PTI SM DRR