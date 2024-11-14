Equinix, CleanMax partner to develop 33 MW RE projects in Maharashtra

New Delhi: Digital infrastructure firm Equinix Inc. and renewable energy company CleanMax have signed a pact to develop 33 MW RE power projects in the country, according to a joint statement.

Under the agreement, the parties will set up the captive power project in Maharashtra.

"Equinix partners with CleanMax to develop 33 MW captive renewable power projects to decarbonise its data centres in India," the joint statement said on Thursday.

The captive power projects comprise 26.4 MWp of solar capacity and 6.6 MW of wind capacity.

It will be made operational in phases in 2025.

The companies did not disclose any financial details of the projects.

With the addition of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the 33 MW project in India, Equinix has executed a total of 23 PPAs globally.

These agreements are expected to contribute over 3,100,000 megawatt hours (MWhs) of renewable energy annually to local grids across the US, Australia, France, Finland, India, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Singapore once operational.