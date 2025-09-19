Equinix opens AI-ready data centre in Chennai with USD 69 mn investment

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Digital infrastructure firm Equinix on Friday opened its AI-ready International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre in Chennai with an initial investment of USD 69 million (about Rs 608 crore).

Located in the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) Ltd land in the Siruseri area, the centre, CN1, will be interconnected with the company’s Mumbai campus, which consists of three IBX data centres, to support business digitisation and AI development in India, Equinix said in a statement.

Built on a nearly six-acre plot of land, the CN1 holds a capacity of 800 cabinets currently and will eventually support 4,250 cabinets.

California-headquartered Equinix hosts over 300 companies in India, including network service providers and five internet exchanges. Its Mumbai campus features three high-performance data centres that support a cloud ecosystem, offering on-ramps to major cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud. With CN1, businesses in Chennai can gain low-latency access to this digital ecosystem, the company said.

“Our success in building the most interconnected ecosystem for cloud, carrier, content and enterprises in Mumbai will now be extended to customers in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, global enterprises planning to come closer to their customers in southern India now can leverage Equinix’s IBX facility in Chennai,” Equinix India MD Manoj Paul said.

Globally, Equinix operates more than 270 data centres across 77 markets in 36 countries, serving over 10,000 leading businesses. In the Asia-Pacific region, Equinix’s portfolio includes more than 60 data centres across Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore. PTI ANK ANK MR