Equirus to raise Rs 1,500 cr

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Financial services entity Equirus on Thursday said it will raise up to Rs 1,500 crore to set up a private equity fund.

The company is partnering with industry veteran Srinath Srinivasan to set up a late stage private equity fund, as per a statement.

**** Drip Capital borrows USD 50 mn from TD Bank * Trade finance-focused Drip Capital on Thursday announced that it has borrowed USD 50 million from TD Bank to expand small and medium business trade finance globally.

The company said it has financed over USD 8 billion in trade transactions for more than 11,000 firms across over 100 countries since inception, as per a statement.

**** TCS partners Tata Motors to assist in sustainability efforts * TCS on Thursday said it has partnered with Tata Motors, a group company, to help the auto arm with sustainability reporting and reduce environmental impact.

The five-year partnership is aimed at accelerating Tata Motors' sustainability efforts, as per a statement. PTI AA TRB