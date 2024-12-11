Equirus Wealth crosses Rs 10,000 crore AUM; eyes Rs 50k cr by 2028

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Wealth management firm Equirus Wealth on Wednesday said it has surpassed Rs 10,000 crore in assets under management (AUM).

The firm achieved this feat in just 18 months, and highlighted its ability to provide innovative investment solutions that cater to the diverse needs of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and Ultra HNIs, Equirus Wealth said in a statement.

The firm said it remains committed to offering innovative investment products in line with client's investment goals and risk appetite while leveraging its group investment banking and equity research expertise to achieve the ambitious goal of Rs 50,000 crore in AUM by 2028.

"Achieving Rs 10,000 crore in AUM is a proud moment for us. This remarkable growth is driven by our unique product offerings and the trust of our valued clients.

"Our goal now is to reach Rs 50,000 crore in AUM over the next four years by deepening our client relationships by adding more value to them and also by expanding into new geographies," Abhijit Bhave, CEO of Equirus Wealth, said.

Equirus Wealth offers a diverse range of innovative products, including customised equity strategies, Smallcap Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and exclusive venture funds focused on technology, fintech and deep tech sectors.