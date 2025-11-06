Equitree Capital crosses Rs 1,000-cr mark in PMS AUM

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Equitree Capital Advisors, a Sebi-registered Portfolio Management Services (PMS) firm, on Thursday said it has crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark in assets under management (AUM).

The company opened its PMS to external investors in March 2020.

Founded in 2012 by Pawan Bharaddia and Ssuneet Kabra, Equitree Capital focuses on discovering under-researched small and micro-cap companies with scalable business models and prudent management.

Its Emerging Opportunities PMS follows a concentrated, high-conviction approach, typically holding 12-15 businesses that exhibit robust earnings growth, cash flow consistency, and governance discipline.

In its statement, Equitree said it plans to maintain capacity discipline by capping its Emerging Opportunities PMS around Rs 2,000 crore, or until the current portfolio remains fully investible. At present, Equitree manages portfolios for over 350 investors, including HNIs, family offices, and senior professionals.