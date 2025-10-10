Equity investments in Indian real estate rise 48 pc to USD 3.8 bn in Jul-Sep: CBRE

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Equity investments in Indian real estate rose 48 per cent to USD 3.8 billion during July-September as builders and investors pumped in funds mainly for land acquisition and construction of projects, according to CBRE.

Real estate consultant CBRE on Friday released its latest report, 'Market Monitor Q3 2025 – Investments', highlighting that the total equity investments rose to USD 3.8 billion in the third quarter of this calendar year from USD 2.6 billion in the year-ago period.

During the latest September quarter, the inflows were primarily fuelled by capital deployment into land/development sites and built-up office and retail assets.

In the first nine months of 2025, the equity investments increased 14 per cent annually to USD 10.2 billion from USD 8.9 billion in the same period last year.

During the full 2024 calendar year, the equity investments in Indian real estate stood at USD 11.4 billion.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, the healthy inflow of domestic capital demonstrates the sector's resilience and depth.

"India's real estate sector is entering a phase of accelerated growth, driven by continued investor confidence. In the upcoming quarters, greenfield developments are likely to continue witnessing a robust momentum, with a healthy spread across residential, office, mixed-use, data centres, and industrial & logistics sectors," he said.

Gaurav Kumar, Managing Director, Capital Markets and Land, CBRE India, said the investment landscape is becoming more diversified, with capital deployment into both built-up and development assets.

"In addition to global institutional investors, Indian sponsors accounted for a significant part of the total inflows. India's ability to combine strong domestic capital with global institutional participation will remain a key differentiator in 2026 and beyond," Kumar said. PTI MJH HVA