Equity investors become richer by Rs 15.18 lakh crore in five days of market rally

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Investors' wealth surged Rs 15.18 lakh crore in five days of market rally that took the BSE benchmark Sensex up over 3 per cent.

In the past five trading days, the BSE barometer has jumped 2,722.12 points or 3.44 per cent.

Rallying for the fifth day running on Thursday, the 30-share benchmark Sensex jumped 809.53 points or 1 per cent to settle at 81,765.86. During the day, it soared 1,361.41 points or 1.68 per cent to 82,317.74.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms surged Rs 15,18,926.69 crore to Rs 4,58,17,010.11 crore (USD 5.41 trillion) in the last five sessions.

The NSE Nifty surged 240.95 points or 0.98 per cent to settle at 24,708.40 on Thursday.

"Nifty surged for the 5th straight day, closing 0.98 per cent higher at 24,708, despite intraday volatility. It joined global markets in optimism, following new highs on the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq. Bank Nifty also gained 0.63 per cent, while IT stocks rallied 1.95 per cent," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

From the 30-share pack, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Titan, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies were the biggest gainers.

NTPC, Asian Paints and IndusInd Bank were the laggards.

As many as 2,141 stocks advanced while 1,825 declined and 117 remained unchanged on the BSE.

"Indian equities staged a strong rebound during the day, fuelled by robust buying in heavyweight stocks across various sectors and positive market sentiment. The upmove was further supported by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), who turned net buyers, contributing over Rs 5,000 crore in the past two sessions," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

Among sectoral indices, BSE Focused IT soared the most 1.96 per cent, while teck jumped 1.92 per cent, IT by 1.81 per cent and telecommunication 0.95 per cent. Bankex (0.68 per cent) and consumer durables (0.66 per cent) also advanced.

BSE services and realty emerged as the laggards.

The BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.27 per cent and the smallcap index went up by 0.16 per cent.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,797.60 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. PTI SUM HVA