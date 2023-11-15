Equity investors become richer by Rs 3.29 lakh cr as markets rally over 1 pc

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Investors' wealth surged Rs 3.29 lakh crore on Wednesday, driven by a robust rally in the equity markets.

Advertisment

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 742.06 points or 1.14 per cent to settle at 65,675.93. During the day, it zoomed 813.78 points or 1.25 per cent to 65,747.65.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rallied Rs 3,29,520.27 crore to reach Rs 3,25,40,108.97 crore.

"The market's strong gap-up jump in response to positive global cues on account of the softer than anticipated US and UK inflation data highlights the optimism for an end to the interest rate cycle, as evidenced by the ease in bond yields.

Advertisment

"This is likely to draw FII flows into emerging markets, which is good for India considering the current better earnings season and the festive demand pick-up. The drop in the CPI for India also improved the mood," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Among the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Infosys, Wipro, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank were the major gainers.

In contrast, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank and Power Grid were the laggards.

Advertisment

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge jumped 1.13 per cent, and the midcap index climbed 0.91 per cent.

All indices ended in the green, with realty zooming by 2.97 per cent, IT rallying 2.29 per cent, teck jumping 2.12 per cent, auto climbing 1.65 per cent, oil & gas (1.55 per cent) and energy (1.41 per cent).

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory.

Advertisment

European markets were trading in the green. The US markets ended with significant gains on Tuesday.

Equity markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

"Domestic equities surged higher fuelled by moderation in both India as well as US inflation," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

As many as 2,215 firms advanced, while 1,538 declined and 131 remained unchanged on BSE. PTI SUM SUM BAL BAL