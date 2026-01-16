Equity markets to remain open on Budget day on Feb 1

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Leading stock bourses NSE and BSE on Friday said they will conduct live trading on Sunday, February 1, when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget.

In a circular issued to investors, the NSE said it will be conducting a live trading session on February 1 as per the standard timings "on account of the presentation of the Union Budget".

As per the NSE circular, the pre-open market will start at 9 am and end at 9.08 am, and the normal market will function between 9.15 am and 3.30 pm.

Its rival BSE also put up a similar circular for investors.

February 1 is declared as a "special trading day by the exchange", the BSE notice said, adding that markets shall remain open for regular trading hours. PTI AA TRB TRB