Equity MF inflow dips to Rs 24,269 cr in Apr; industry AUM reaches record Rs 70 lakh cr

New Delhi: Inflow in equity mutual funds dipped 3.24 per cent to Rs 24,269 crore in April amid continued market volatility against the backdrop of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

This was the fourth consecutive month of decline in inflow in equity funds. Also, the latest fund infusion by investors marks the 50th consecutive month of net inflows into the segment.

Apart from equity, debt funds registered an inflow of Rs 2.19 lakh crore in the month under review after seeing a withdrawal of Rs 2.02 lakh crore in March. Overall, the mutual fund industry experienced an infusion of Rs 2.77 lakh crore in April as compared to an outflow of Rs 1.64 lakh crore in the preceding month.

The inflow has lifted the industry's asset under management to a record Rs 70 lakh crore as of April from Rs 65.74 lakh crore at March-end, data released by Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Friday showed.

According to the data, equity-oriented mutual funds saw an inflow of Rs 24,269 crore in April, lower than Rs 25,082 crore in March. In February, such funds witnessed an inflow of Rs 29,303 crore, Rs 39,688 crore in January and Rs 41,156 crore in December.

"While this marks a slight decline of 3.24 per cent compared to Rs 25,082 crore in March, the quantum of flows remains significant, especially in the backdrop of a challenging global landscape and escalating geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22," Himanshu Srivastava – Associate Director- Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said.

Within the equity fund categories, Flexi Cap Funds recorded the highest inflows in April, attracting Rs 5,542 crore. However, equity linked saving schemes saw an outflow of Rs 372 crore.

In April, mid-cap and small-cap mutual funds continued to attract investor interest, with inflows of Rs 3,314 crore and Rs 4,000 crore, respectively. Large-cap funds received Rs 2,671 crore as compared to Rs 2,479 crore in March.