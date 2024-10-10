Equity MF inflow eases 10 pc to Rs 34,419 cr in Sep

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Equity mutual funds attracted Rs 34,419 crore in September, marking a decline of 10 per cent from the preceding month, on a sharp slump in inflow in thematic funds and large-cap.

The latest flow also marks the 43rd consecutive month of net inflows in equity funds, data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Thursday.

Overall, the mutual fund industry witnessed an outflow of Rs 71,114 crore in the month under review after experiencing an outflow of Rs 1.08 lakh crore in August.

The huge inflow was due to withdrawal to the tune of Rs 1.14 lakh crore into debt schemes.

Despite the outflow, the industry's net assets under management rose to Rs 67 lakh crore last month from Rs 66.7 lakh crore in August-end.

As per the data, equity-oriented schemes witnessed an inflow of Rs 34,419 crore in September -- the lowest level since April, when equity schemes saw investments of Rs 18,917 crore.

The inflow was way lower than Rs 38,239 crore in August and Rs 37,113 crore in July. Further, equity schemes saw inflow of Rs 40,608 crore and Rs 34,697 crore in June and May, respectively.

Within the equity schemes, sector or thematic funds attracted investors with the highest net inflows of Rs 13,255 crore during the month under review. However, flow in the segment was less compared to Rs 18,117 crore in August.

Additionally, large-cap funds saw drop in inflows to Rs 1,769 crore from Rs 2,637 crore. PTI SP TRB