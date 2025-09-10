Equity MF inflows slip 22 pc in Aug to Rs 33,430 cr on weak NFOs, global jitters

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Inflow in equity mutual funds dropped by 22 per cent to Rs 33,430 crore in August, largely due to a sharp fall in new fund offers (NFOs) and global macroeconomic uncertainties.

Despite the decline, this marks the 54th consecutive month of net inflows into the equity segment.

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows also moderated slightly to Rs 28,265 crore during the month, compared with Rs 28,464 crore in July, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Wednesday.

Going by the data, equity-oriented mutual funds saw inflows of Rs 33,430 crore in August, down from Rs 42,702 crore in July.

Experts attributed the decline to a combination of lower NFO activity and global macroeconomic pressures, with tariff-related developments fuelling market volatility and prompting investors to take a more cautious approach.

"The lower impact of new flow viz previous month roughly Rs 9,000 crore is to the extent of NFOs which were higher in July than August. Rest the flow momentum is steady and healthy," Akhil Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer of Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, said.

Echoing this view, Suranjana Borthakhur, Head of Distribution & Strategic Alliances at Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India), pointed out that a large part of last month's surge was driven by sectoral categories, with nearly Rs 7,000 crore coming from NFOs alone.

Himanshu Srivastava, Principal, Manager Research at Morningstar Investment Research India, said that global uncertainties, including foreign investor outflows, caution over valuations, and the intensified tariff war between India and the US, may also have contributed to the softer pace in August.

Among categories, Flexi Cap Funds remained the biggest gainer, setting a fresh record with inflows of Rs 7,679 crore in August, surpassing July's high of Rs 7,654 crore. Mid Cap Funds and Small Cap Funds continued to attract strong investor interest, recording inflows of Rs 5,331 crore and Rs 4,993 crore, respectively.

In contrast, Sectoral or Thematic Funds saw a sharp moderation, with inflows dropping to Rs 3,893 crore in August from a record Rs 9,246 crore in July, despite two new launches mobilising Rs 1,422 crore. Large Cap Funds registered inflows of Rs 2,835 crore.

A total of 23 schemes were launched in August 2025, all open-ended and across categories, raising a total of Rs 2,859 crore, Venkat N Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI, said.

Apart from equities, hybrid schemes also saw easing flows, slowing to Rs 15,294 crore from about Rs 20,000 crore in July, mainly due to a cooling off in arbitrage funds.

Gold ETFs recorded strong inflows of Rs 2,190 crore in August, up from Rs 1,256 crore in July, marking the fourth consecutive month of positive traction.

On the other hand, debt schemes witnessed outflows of Rs 7,980 crore during the month, after recording inflows of Rs 1.06 lakh crore in July.

Overall, the mutual fund industry saw total inflows of Rs 52,443 crore in August, way lower than Rs 1.8 lakh crore in July.

The industry's assets under management stood at Rs 75.2 lakh crore at the end of August, compared with Rs 75.36 lakh crore in July-end. PTI SP SHW