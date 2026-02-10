Equity MFs inflows fall for second month to Rs 24,028 cr in Jan; gold ETFs sparkle

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Equity mutual funds attracted net inflows of Rs 24,028 crore in January, a slump of 14 per cent from the previous month, as investor sentiment remained cautious amid subdued market conditions and ongoing geopolitical concerns.

This was the second consecutive month of moderation in equity inflows.

Over the past several months, equity markets have delivered muted returns, while commodities, especially gold and silver, have seen strong momentum.

As a result, a portion of investor money shifted toward commodities during this period, Swapnil Aggarwal, Director, VSRK Capital, said.

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded a sharp surge in inflows in January, attracting Rs 24,040 crore -- more than double from Rs 11,647 crore in the preceding month -- as gold prices climbed amid rising geopolitical risks.

With this, inflows into gold ETFs marginally surpassed those into equity mutual funds for the very first time.

According to data released by Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Tuesday, equity inflows softened sequentially from Rs 28,054 crore in December and Rs 29,911 crore in November, although they remained higher than Rs 24,690 crore recorded in October.

Himanshu Srivastava, Principal Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said the flows remained constructive despite bouts of market volatility, supported by steady SIP contributions and continued confidence in the long-term structural growth prospects of Indian equities.

Retail participation through systematic investment plans (SIPs) remained steady at Rs 31,000 crore in January, suggesting their preference for disciplined and long-term wealth creation strategies.

According to Srivastava, the moderation in equity inflows was largely driven by cooling momentum in the mid and small-cap segments. While the categories continued to attract healthy inflows, the pace slowed sharply compared with the preceding month, reflecting elevated valuations and recent corrections prompting investors to adopt a more cautious and selective approach.

Mid and small-cap attracted inflows of Rs 3,185 crore and Rs 2,942 crore, respectively. This was a sharp decline compared with Rs 4,176 crore and Rs 3,824 crore in December.

Within equity schemes, flexi-cap funds led inflows with net additions of Rs 7,672 crore, besides, large & mid-cap funds added Rs 3,182 crore and large-cap funds attracted net inflows of Rs 2,005 crore.

In contrast, equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) witnessed net outflows of Rs 594 crore, reflecting some profit booking and tax-related adjustments by investors.

Going ahead, flow into equity mutual fund inflows is expected to gradually improve as investor interest returns to the equity segment, VSRK Capital's Aggarwal said.

"With valuations becoming more reasonable and market consolidation largely behind us, equities are well-positioned for a stronger performance in the current calendar year, with the potential for meaningful returns as sentiment and participation improve," he added.

Despite the slowdown in equity investments, the mutual fund industry's overall asset base continued to expand. Total assets under management (AUM) rose to Rs 81.01 lakh crore in January from Rs 80.23 lakh crore in December.

Overall, the industry recorded net inflow of Rs 1.56 lakh crore during the month, recovering from net outflow of Rs 66,591 crore in December, supported by inflows across multiple fund categories.

Debt mutual funds also staged a turnaround, recording net inflow of Rs 74,827 crore in January after witnessing significant outflow of Rs 1.32 lakh crore in the previous month and Rs 25,692 crore in November. This suggests strong preference for fixed income and liquidity products as part of overall asset allocation.

"This rebound was concentrated in shorter-duration categories, consistent with investor behaviour of booking profits at quarter-end and re-entering in the new quarter," Umesh Sharma, CIO Debt, The Wealth Company Mutual fund, said.

Hybrid category witnessed a fund infusion of Rs 17,356 crore and within the hybrid space, Multi Asset Allocation Funds witnessed strong inflows of around Rs 10,485 crore. PTI SP TRB