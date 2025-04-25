Ergon Labs secures Rs 50 crore order from Omega Seiki for EV powertrain tech

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) Engineering solutions startup Ergon Labs has secured a Rs 50-crore order from electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki for its powertrain technology solution, for the letter's upcoming e-three wheelers.

Under a strategic cooperation, the two companies are also jointly developing a high-performance L5 category cargo electric vehicle, Omega Seiki said.

The partnership also includes a strategic investment by the founder and chairman of Omega Seiki Private Ltd (OSPL) in Ergon Labs, OSPL said without disclosing the investment details.

The vehicles under development will be capable of handling over 500 kg payload with a best-in-class 30 gradeability, targeting diesel vehicle replacement in markets such as Kerala and the North East of India, OSPL said.

As part of the collaboration, the vehicle maker said it will be the first OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) to integrate Ergon's Integrated Power Converter (IPC) into its electric three-wheelers, starting with the L5 segment.

The first commercial deployment of 2,000 units is planned across India in the current fiscal, starting with the L5 passenger segment, a rapidly growing market, OSPL said.

It also said that the rigorous on-road testing for over 50,000 km and pre-compliance certification processes have already been completed, with full certification slated for completion within the next month.

The IPC, a ground-breaking component that combines the on-board charger and motor controller into a single compact unit, delivers unprecedented performance, reliability, and charging convenience for electric three-wheelers, according to the company.

"OSM's vehicles will see meaningful improvements in gradeability, payload capacity, and charging reliability, all enabled by deep component integration at both hardware and software levels," said Ashwin Ramanujam, CEO, Ergon Labs.

"It also sets the stage for our next major innovation: one-hour home charging for two-wheelers, launching in 2026," he added. PTI IAS DR