Ericsson appoints Andres Vicente head of market area South East Asia, Oceania and India

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Telecom gear maker Ericsson on Wednesday said it has elevated Andres Vicente as its new head of market area South East Asia, Oceania and India and Senior Vice President.

Vinente is currently serving as head of Ericsson's Customer Unit Iberia within market areas Europe and Latin America. He will replace Nunzio Mirtillo whose retirement was announced in October 2023.

"I'm very pleased that Andres has accepted to take on this role. His knowledge of our industry and deep understanding of the commercial aspects that are vital to our continued success, will prove themselves very valuable to me and to his colleagues in the market area," Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm said.

Vicente will take up his new position on May 1, 2024, and will be based in Singapore, the company said in a statement.

"Market Area South East Asia, Oceania & India is one of the most exciting growth regions for Ericsson and our Market Area team has strong execution abilities. I’m excited to soon be working alongside them and with our customers to co-create the innovations that will shape our industry and enable mutual success," Vicente said.

He joined Ericsson in 2021. Before Ericsson, Vicente worked for Vodafone for 25 years in commercial roles where he headed marketing and sales and different market segments.