Ericsson deploys core technology to support Airtel transition to 5G standalone network

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson has deployed core technology to support Airtel transition to a 5G standalone network, the telecom operator said on Tuesday.

Airtel has awarded a contract to Ericsson to deploy 5G technology in 12 out of 22 telecom circles.

"Ericsson's enduring partnership with Airtel has entered an exciting new phase, marked by the deployment of Ericsson's 5G core solutions to support Airtel's transition to 5G Standalone. This rollout will play a pivotal role in Airtel's long-term 5G strategy, boosting network capacity and enabling the delivery of innovative, differentiated services to customers," Bharti Airtel Chief Technology Officer Randeep Sekhon said in a statement.

As part of the agreement, Ericsson will deploy its Signalling Controller solution within Bharti Airtel's network.

At present, Airtel offers 4G and 5G using the same network layer. The company also provides 2G services.

With a standalone network, Airtel will be able to deliver only 5G services but transition from a mix of 4G and 5G to standalone 5G network is likely to take time for the company.

"This deployment is a significant step towards making Bharti Airtel’s network 5G Standalone ready and future proof. Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G core enables monetisation through network slicing-based services and network API exposure, unleashing new, innovative use cases for consumers and enterprises," Andres Vicente, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson, said. PTI PRS DR