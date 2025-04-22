Ericsson ropes in VVDN for antenna manufacturing in India

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson on Tuesday said it has roped in Indian electronic manufacturing services company VVDN for making its antenna system in the country.

Ericsson plans to localize 100 per cent of EAS passive antenna production for the Indian market by June 2025, the statement said.

The Swedish firm said that the move is to support India's rapid 5G roll-out and bolsters Ericsson's ability to respond with greater agility to evolving market needs -- both regionally and globally.

"In India, EAS is launching local passive antenna production in collaboration with VVDN Technologies. This initiative adds India to Ericsson's global manufacturing footprint -- which already includes facilities in Mexico, Romania, and China -- further diversifying and future-proofing the company's supply network," the statement said.

Ericssson has already been manufacturing 4G and 5G network equipment in India.

"At Ericsson, antennas are critical, serving as the entry point to enhanced network performance and innovation. Expanding in India strengthens our ability to deliver cutting-edge technology at speed, closer to where our customers are building next-generation networks," Mikael Eriksson, Head of Ericsson Antenna System, said.

Beyond meeting domestic needs, Ericsson plans to export a significant portion of antennas that will be manufactured in India.