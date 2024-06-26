New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The number of 5G subscriptions in India is expected to account for 65 per cent of all mobile services connections by 2029 from about 10 per cent at present, Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson said in a report.

It said 5G subscriptions in India reached 119 million by the end of 2023 -- around 10 per cent of the total mobile services connection.

"In India, 5G subscriptions are expected to grow from 119 million at the end of 2023 (about 10 per cent of all mobile subscriptions in the country) to about 840 million (65 per cent of all subscriptions) by the end of 2029," the report said.

Globally, 5G is expected to account for about 60 per cent of all mobile subscriptions by the end of 2029.

According to the report, India has made large-scale mid-band deployments, reaching over 90 per cent population coverage by the end of 2023. PTI PRS TRB