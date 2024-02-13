Eris acquires 51 pc stake in Swiss Parenterals for Rs 637.5 cr

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Eris Lifesciences on Tuesday said it has acquired a 51 per cent stake in Swiss Parenterals for Rs 637.5 crore.

Advertisment

Ahmedabad-based Swiss Parenterals is a leading player in the sterile injectables business in over 80 emerging markets across Africa, the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

It has two facilities in Gujarat, which produce a wide range of sterile injectable formulations.

"The acquisition of Swiss Parenterals will help us strengthen our India footprint through the launch of a domestic Injectables-focused Branded Formulations business," Eris Lifesciences Chairman and MD Amit Bakshi said in a statement.

Advertisment

Besides, the emerging markets focus of Swiss Parenterals complements Eris's India focus very well, he added.

Eris Lifesciences has expanded its Sterile Injectables footprint through the acquisition of a 51 per cent equity stake in Swiss Parenterals Ltd for a consideration of Rs 637.50 crore, the company said in a statement.

Eris reported a 1 per cent increase in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 101 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.

Advertisment

It had reported a PAT of Rs 100 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue rose to Rs 486 crore from Rs 423 crore in the October-December quarter of 2022-23.

Shares of Eris Lifesciences on Tuesday ended 1.07 per cent up at Rs 923.55 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL