Eris Lifesciences PAT up 40 pc at Rs 125 cr in Jun qtr

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Eris Lifesciences on Tuesday said its consolidated profit after tax increased 40 per cent year-on-year to Rs 125 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The drug firm reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 89 crore in the June quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue rose to Rs 773 crore during the quarter against Rs 720 crore in the year-ago period, Eris Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its domestic branded formulations business revenue grew by 11 per cent on-year in the first quarter.

The company's net debt stood at Rs 2,317 crore as on June 30, 2025, it added.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 0.65 per cent higher at Rs 1,812.85 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MSS SHW