Eris Lifesciences Q2 net profit rises 39.5pc to Rs 134.47 cr

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Eris Lifesciences Ltd on Wednesday reported a 39.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 134.47 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, driven by domestic branded formulations business.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 96.41 crore in the same period last fiscal, Eris Lifesciences Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the second quarter was at Rs 792.41 crore as against Rs 741.17 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 622.83 crore as compared to Rs 616.51 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

In the second quarter domestic branded formulations business revenue grew by 10 per cent to Rs 708 crore as compared to Rs 644 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Eris Lifesciences said in an investor presentation.

International business revenue was marginally down at Rs 83 crore in the second quarter as compared to Rs 84 crore in the same period last fiscal due to dry-powder capacity being occupied for validation batches of EU-CDMO projects, it added. PTI RKL DR DR