Eris Lifesciences' unit gets Brazil health regulator nod

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Eris Lifesciences on Monday said one of its manufacturing units in Ahmedabad has received approval from Brazil’s national health regulatory agency ANVISA.

The approval follows a successful inspection conducted by the agency in May 2025, and enables the drugmaker to enter Brazil, the largest pharmaceutical market in South America, Eris Lifesciences said in a statement.

Shares of the company were trading 0.2 per cent up at Rs 1,772.50 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL