ESAF Bank launches INORI-RuPay Credit Card

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) ESAF Small Finance Bank has launched the INORI RuPay Platinum Credit Card, a premium financial product designed in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to offer cardholders exclusive benefits and privileges.

"The card's name, 'INORI', is derived from the Japanese word for 'wish', symbolising our aspiration to fulfill the desires and expectations of our valued customers," ESAF Small Finance Bank said in a statement on Thursday.

This card is crafted to provide an elevated banking experience, catering to the sophisticated needs of the bank's customers, it said.

"This new offering from ESAF Bank, backed by NPCI's robust and secure RuPay network, is more than just a credit card; it's a gateway to a world of convenience, rewards, and security. Whether for everyday purchases or premium experiences, this card ensures that cardholders receive best-in-class services and value," it said.

Speaking on the launch, ESAF Small Finance Bank MD K Paul Thomas said, "The INORI RuPay Platinum Credit Card is a testament to our commitment to offering top-tier financial products that meet the evolving needs of our customers." Cardholders can enjoy a range of rewards, including exciting cashback offers on monthly transactions and comprehensive insurance coverage of up to Rs 2 lakh, it said.

Additionally, it said, the card provides access to exclusive merchant offers and global acceptance, ensuring that customers can seamlessly use their card at millions of locations worldwide. PTI DP DR