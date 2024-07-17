ESAF SFB gets RBI nod for re-appointment of K Paul Thomas as MD & CEO

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) ESAF Small Finance Bank on Wednesday said it has received the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) nod for re-appointment of K Paul Thomas as its Managing Director & CEO for another three years.

This approval was communicated via the RBI's letter dated May 16, 2024, granted under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the bank said in a statement.

The bank will seek approval of the shareholders for the said re-appointment within the prescribed period, it said.

Additionally, Paul Thomas is the Chairman of the Board of Sa-Dhan, the association of microfinance and impact finance institutions, it added. PTI DP TRB