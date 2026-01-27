ESAF SFB to use Newgen Software offerings to upgrade lending ops

Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) ESAF Small Finance Bank on Tuesday said it will use Newgen Software's offerings for modernising its customer onboarding and lending operations across retail, small business, and agriculture portfolios.

The lender will deploy a low-code digital platform to streamline account opening, customer onboarding, and loan origination system workflows across business segments, as per a official statement.

***** Union Asset Management enters SIF segment * Union Asset Management on Tuesday announced its entry into the specialised investment funds (SIF) segment targeted at the more rich investors.

The company appointed Rajesh Aynor to lead the platform christened as 'Arthaya', as per a statement.

***** Edelweiss Asset Management launches thematic fund * Edelweiss Asset Management Company Ltd on Tuesday announced the launch of a thematic fund that will invest in the financial services space.

The new fund offer for the Edelweiss Financial Services Fund is open till February 10, it said in a statement. PTI AA TRB TRB