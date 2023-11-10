ESAF Small Finance Bank shares debut with nearly 20 pc premium

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Shares of ESAF Small Finance Bank on Friday listed with a premium of nearly 20 per cent against the issue price of Rs 60.

The stock made its debut at Rs 71.90, rallying 19.83 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It later jumped 24.5 per cent to Rs 74.70.

At the NSE, shares of the company began the trade at Rs 71, up 18.33 per cent.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 3,685.82 crore during the morning trade.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of ESAF Small Finance Bank was subscribed 73.15 times on the last day of subscription on Tuesday.

The Rs 463-crore initial share sale had a price range of Rs 57-60 a share.

ESAF Small Finance Bank is one of the leading small finance banks in India in terms of client base size, yield on advances, net interest margin, assets under management, Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), total deposit CAGR, loan portfolio concentration in rural and semi-urban areas and ratio of micro loan advances to gross advances. PTI SUM HVA