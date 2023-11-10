ESAF Small Finance Bank shares settle with 15 pc premium in debut trade

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Shares of ESAF Small Finance Bank ended with a premium of 15 per cent against the issue price of Rs 60 in its debut trade on Friday.

The stock made its debut at Rs 71.90, rallying 19.83 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 24.5 per cent to Rs 74.70. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 69.05 per piece, up 15 per cent.

On the NSE, shares of the company began the trade at Rs 71, up 18.33 per cent. It ended at Rs 68.80 apiece, registering a jump of 14.66 per cent.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 3,554.55 crore.

In volume terms, 49.42 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and over 6.89 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of ESAF Small Finance Bank was subscribed 73.15 times on the last day of subscription on Tuesday.

The Rs 463 crore initial share sale had a price range of Rs 57-60 a share.

ESAF Small Finance Bank is one of the leading small finance banks in India in terms of client base size, yield on advances, net interest margin, assets under management, Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), total deposit CAGR, loan portfolio concentration in rural and semi-urban areas and ratio of micro loan advances to gross advances. PTI SUM SHW