ESC elevates Veer Sagar as its chairman

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) on Thursday named IT veteran Veer Sagar as its chairman.

Advertisment

Sagar, who held the chair of vice-chairman until now, said his priority will be to permeate the inevitable application of Artificial Intelligence and other high-end technologies to empower the Indian digital space to take up challenges both in the manufacturing and exports efforts, particularly for the MSME sector.

The reconstituted committee of ESC also elected Rajesh Revankar as the Vice Chairman, Narayan S Bhargava as Regional Chairman, West, and Ashwini K Rath as Regional Chairman, East.

"My experience in the ICT industry instructs me that it is time to think out-of-box to move beyond our traditionally strong verticals like software development, outsourcing, and IT-enabled services to more technology-intense domains like semiconductors, internet products, etc, for which there is a huge global demand, Revankar said. PTI ANK HVA