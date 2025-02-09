ESC unveils 'Ignite Tech Startups' mentoring programme

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) has announced the 'Ignite Startups' mentoring programme that aims to catalyse the Indian tech startup ecosystem.

ESC, in partnership with startup accelerator Marwari Catalysts (MCats), has unveiled a package of funding, global exposure, and mentoring support for innovative tech startups.

"This programme is packed with transformative elements that can elevate the startup ecosystem to new heights," Veer Sagar, Chairman of ESC, said.

Marwari Catalysts Founder and CEO Sushil Sharma will serve as the Chief Mentor for the startup programme of ESC and for the startup Pavilion at INDIASOFT 2025 - International IT Exhibition and Conference, scheduled to be held in March 2025.

Through this partnership, Marwari Catalysts has earmarked a funding budget of Rs 35 million (Rs 3.5 crore) to nurture 10 to 12 selected tech startups.

"This financial lifeline will catapult startups into the fast lane, helping them bring innovative solutions to market," Sushil Sharma, MCats' Founder and CEO, said.

Gurmeet Singh, Executive Director, ESC, pointed out that chosen startups will enjoy complimentary exhibit space at the MCats Pavilion during INDIASOFT 2025 scheduled in New Delhi from March 19-21, 2025.

With over 700 global buyers from more than 70 countries expected, this event offers startups an unmatched platform to showcase their innovations on the world stage, he added.

Selected startups will benefit from an array of networking events, pitching sessions, and mentoring workshops designed to provide insights and guidance, as well as global exposure including at INDIASOFT. They will also receive 'Tools to Scale' credits worth Rs 5 lakh from tech giants like Google, IBM, Zoho, AWS among others. PTI MBI HVA