eScan Cyber Security Software Solutions partners with TD SYNNEX

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) eScan Cyber Security Software Solutions on Wednesday announced a partnership with TD SYNNEX, a global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem.

This collaboration connects eScan to TD SYNNEX's extensive distribution network in North America, enabling the delivery of eScan's comprehensive suite of cybersecurity products to a broader audience.

eScan Cyber Security Software Solutions is a brand under Microworld Technologies Inc, a distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem.

Through this partnership, eScan aims to enhance its market reach and provide its customers with advanced technology and robust cybersecurity solutions.

*** AuthBridge joins hands with TurboHire * Authentication firm AuthBridge has partnered with advanced AI-powered platform for hiring TurboHire to streamline the candidate onboarding process for employers across industries.

This collaboration is designed to deliver a seamless, efficient and compliant onboarding experience, allowing businesses to hire with confidence and precision, AuthBridge said.

It further said the partnership combines instant and managed verification checks that ensure accuracy, security and thoroughness.

These checks include instant identity verification, employment verification, education verification, court record verification, physical address verification and human-assisted quality checks.

*** Eventus Security appoints Sachin Jain as Sr VP for tech, biz development * Eventus Security, a provider of Managed Security Services, has announced the appointment of Sachin Jain as Senior Vice President, Technology and Business Development, North America.

Jain has more than 25 years of experience in technology leadership, cybersecurity, cloud, data and digital transformation.

"North America presents a major growth opportunity, with its advanced digital landscape and demand for resilient security solutions," Sunil Sapra, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer of Eventus Security, said. PTI NKD NKD SHW