Escape Plan announces partnership with HRX of Hrithik Roshan

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Tech-enabled travel platform Escape Plan on Wednesday announced a partnership with HRX, a homegrown fitness brand founded by Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, to launch a co-branded line of premium travel gear.

The collaboration marks a significant step for both brands in building utility-driven, design-forward products that cater to the new-age Indian traveller, the company said in a statement.

With a rapidly growing Direct to Customer (D2C) presence and a Rs 100 crore annualised run rate achieved within just three months of launch, with over 20 per cent coming from Offline Stores, Escape Plan is reimagining how India travels: combining performance, design, and tech-driven functionality across its expanding product portfolio, it said.

Designed with the modern explorer in mind, the HRX and Escape Plan collection blends performance, style, and utility across products such as luggage, organisers, and other travel essentials, it said.

The curated range will be available through Escape Plan's own and partner platforms and offline stores, reflecting its ethos of building products that today's consumers love, it added.