Escorts Kubota PAT from continuing operations up 40 pc at Rs 369.5 cr in Jun qtr

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Farm and construction equipment firm Escorts Kubota Ltd on Monday reported a 40 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax from continuing operations to Rs 369.5 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 264.4 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal, Escorts Kubota said in a statement.

Consolidated revenue from continuing operations stood at Rs 2,500.1 crore, down 2.9 per cent from Rs 2,573.7 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its 'railway equipment' has been reclassified as discontinued operations. Its board on October 23, 2024, has approved the sale of its division engaged in the business of manufacturing, assembly, sales, servicing, research and development of railway equipment products as a going concern, on a 'slump sale' basis, for a cash consideration of Rs 1,600 crore to Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.

In the agri machinery products division, tractor sales volume was 30,581 units, up 0.7 per cent against 30,370 units in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company said.

Construction equipment sales volume stood at 1,055 units during the first quarter compared to 1,382 units in FY25, it added. PTI RKL SHW