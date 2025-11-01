Escorts Kubota sales ruse 3.8 pc to 18,798 units in October

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Farm and construction equipment firm Escorts Kubota Ltd on Saturday reported a 3.8 per cent rise in total tractor sales at 18,798 units in October 2025 as compared to the same month last year.

The company had sold a total of 18,110 units in October 2024, Escorts Kubota Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic sales were at 18,423 units last month as against 17,839 units in October 2024, up 3.3 per cent, it added.

Exports were up 38.4 per cent at 375 units as compared to 271 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

Tractor industry continued positive momentum in October, driven by increased demand due to preponement of the festive season, consistent government support, reduced GST rate coupled with favourable agricultural conditions and ample water level in the reservoirs, the company said.

Building on the momentum from September, which marked a robust beginning to the festive season, October witnessed a boost in retail activity, it added.

While extended rains in some states have damaged harvested crops and impacted sowing, demand is expected to remain stable during the rabi season reinforcing a positive outlook for the industry, the company noted. PTI RKL HVA