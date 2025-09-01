Escorts Kubota sales up 27.1% up at 8,456 units in Aug

New Delhi: Farm and construction equipment firm, Escorts Kubota Ltd on Monday reported a 27.1 per cent rise in tractor sales at 8,456 units in August 2025, as compared to the same month last year.

The company had sold 6,652 units in August 2024, Escorts Kubota Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic sales were at 7,902 units last month, as against 6,243 units in August 2024, up 26.6 per cent, it added.

Exports were up 26.6 per cent at 554 units, as compared to 409 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

During August, the tractor industry sustained its growth momentum supported with favourable rural conditions such as timely and widespread monsoon rains, strong water reservoir levels coupled with an early start of the festive season this year, Escorts Kubota said.

On the outlook, the company said with Kharif sowing exceeding last year's acreage and possibility of a timely GST rate reduction on tractors and farm machinery before the start of peak festive season, agricultural equipment industry sentiments remain robust and demand is expected to further improve in the coming months.