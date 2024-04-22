Escorts Kubota to hike tractor prices from May 1

New Delhi: Farm machinery and construction equipment maker Escorts Kubota on Monday said it will hike prices of its tractor range with effect from May 1.

Advertisment

The agri-machinery business division shall be increasing the prices of tractors effective May 1, 2024 onwards, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The increase in prices would vary across models/variants and geographies, it added.

The company, however, did not give the quantum of the price hike.

Shares of the company were trading 2.11 per cent up at Rs 3,173.25 apiece on the BSE.