Price surge alert: Escorts Kubota tractors set for May 2025 hike

New Delhi: Farm and construction equipment firm Escorts Kubota on Friday said it will hike prices of tractors from next month.

The company's agri machinery business division will be increasing the prices of its tractors other than Kubota brand effective May 1, 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The increase in prices would vary across models/variants and geographies, it added.

The company, however, did not elaborate on the quantum of the price hike.

