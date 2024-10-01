Escorts Kubota tractor sales rise 2.5% to 12,380 units in September

New Delhi: Farm and construction equipment maker Escorts Kubota Ltd on Tuesday reported a 2.5 per cent rise in tractors sales at 12,380 units in September as against 12,081 units sold in the same month last year.

Domestic tractor sales in September 2024 were at 11,985 units, registering a growth of 5.7 per cent as against 11,334 units sold in the year-ago month, Escorts Kubota Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

"With timely, widespread and above-average monsoon leading to replenished water reservoir levels and favourable terms of trade, we anticipate good sales growth during second half of current fiscal year," the company said.

Tractor exports last month were down at 395 units as against 747 tractors sold in September 2023, it added.