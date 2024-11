New Delhi: Farm and construction equipment firm Escorts Kubota Ltd on Friday reported a 19.8 per cent rise in tractor sales at 18,110 units in October against 15,113 units sold a year ago.

Domestic tractor sales in October 2024 were at 17,839 units, registering a growth of 22.6 per cent compared to 14,550 units sold in the year-ago month, Escorts Kubota Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Tractor exports last month were down at 271 units from 563 tractors sold in October 2023, it added.