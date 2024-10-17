eShram 2.0 portal roll out on Monday, says Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The second version of the eShram portal will be launched next week on Monday with new features like eligibility criteria for various welfare schemes, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, the minister said the eSharam portal will also allow job aggregators to enrol their workers on the portal, created for maintaining a national database of unorganised sector workers.

He also explained that the registered workers would be able to see their eligibility for various welfare schemes on the portal.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment launched the eShram portal (eshram.gov.in) on August 26, 2021, for the creation of a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers verified and seeded with Aadhaar.

The eShram portal is meant to register and support unorganised workers by providing them with a Universal Account Number (UAN).

It captures details of workers, such as name, permanent address, current address, occupation, educational qualification, skill type etc.

eShram portal allows registration under 30 broad occupation sectors and around 400 occupations.

It provides multiple modes of registration, including self and assisted mode of registration, to facilitate a smooth process.

Self-registration includes registration through the eShram portal and the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) mobile app.

Assisted mode registration includes registration through the Common Service Centre (CSC) and State Seva Kendras (SSKs).

As of today, over 30 crore unorganised workers have registered on the eShram portal. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL