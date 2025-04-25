ESIC adds 15.43 lakh new members in February

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 15.43 lakh new members in February 2025, according to the latest payroll data released on Friday.

As many as 23,526 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme during February, 2025 thus ensuring social security to more workers, a labour ministry statement said.

According to the statement, the provisional payroll data of ESIC revealed that 15.43 lakh new employees have been added in February, 2025.

Through the data, it is noticeable that out of the total 15.43 lakh employees were added during the month, 7.36 lakh employees amounting to around 47.7 per cent of the total registrations, belong to the age group of up to 25 years.

Also, the gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 3.35 lakh in February, 2025.

Besides, a total of 74 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in February, 2025 which attests the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, it stated.

As of February 2025, the ESIC has 2.97 crore total members, higher than 2.91 crore in February 2024. PTI KKS DRR