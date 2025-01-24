ESIC adds 16.07 lakh new members in Nov

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has added 16.07 lakh new workers enrolled under the ESI scheme in November, about one per cent higher as compared to the year-ago month, according to the latest payroll data released on Friday.

The ESIC had added 15.92 lakh new members in November 2023, a labour ministry statement said.

According to the statement, the year-on-year analysis shows a growth of 0.97 per cent in net registrations compared to November 2023.

The provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 16.07 lakh new employees have been added in November 2024, it stated.

As many as 20,212 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in November 2024, ensuring social security for more workers.

The statement said that out of the total 16.07 lakh employees added during the month, 7.57 lakh employees, amounting to around 47.11 per cent of the total registrations belong to the age group of up to 25 years.

Also, the gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that the net enrolment of female members was 3.28 lakh in November 2024.

Besides, a total of 44 transgender employees have also been registered under the ESI Scheme in November 2024, which attests to the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society, according to the statement.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, it added. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL