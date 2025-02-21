ESIC adds 17.01 lakh new members in December

New Delhi: The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 17.01 lakh new members in December 2024, payroll data released on Friday showed.

As many as 20,360 new establishments were brought under the social security ambit of the ESI scheme in December last year, thus ensuring social security to more workers, a labour ministry statement said.

As per the data, out of the total 17.01 lakh employees added during the month, 8.22 lakh employees amounting to around 48.35 per cent of the total registrations belong to the age group of up to 25 years. Also, the net enrolment of female members was 3.46 lakh.

Besides, a total of 73 transgender employees were registered under the ESI scheme during the month, affirming the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, it stated.