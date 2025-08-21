ESIC adds 19.37 lakh new members in June

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 19.37 lakh new members in June, as per the latest payroll data released on Thursday.

"As many as 34,762 new establishments were brought under the social security ambit of the ESI scheme in June 2025 thus ensuring social security to more workers," a labour ministry statement said.

The provisional payroll data of ESIC shows that 19.37 lakh new employees were added in June.

Out of the total 19.37 lakh employees added during the month, 9.58 lakh, or 49.50 per cent of the total registrations, belonged to the age group of up to 25 years, it stated.

Also, the data shows that the net enrolment of female members was 4.13 lakh in the month under review. Besides, a total of 87 transgender employees were also registered under ESI scheme.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, it stated.