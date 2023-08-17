ESIC adds 20.27 lakh new members in June

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 20.27 lakh new members under the Employees State Insurance Scheme in June.

Around 24,298 new establishments were registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the ESIC in June.

The provisional payroll data from ESIC reveals that 20.27 lakh new employees were added in June 2023, a labour ministry statement said on Thursday.

As per the data, more jobs were generated for the youth. Out of the total 20.27 lakh employees added in June, 9.77 lakh employees were up to the age group of 25 years, which translates to 48.22 per cent of the total number.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data showed that net enrolment of female members stood at 3.87 lakh in June.

A total 71 transgender employees were registered under the ESI Scheme during the same period. PTI KKS RAM