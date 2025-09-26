ESIC adds 20.36 lakh employees to ESI scheme in July

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has added 20.36 lakh subscribers in July 2025, registering a growth of over 5 per cent compared to June this year, the latest payroll data released by the labour ministry showed on Friday.

As many as 31,146 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in July, ensuring social security to more workers, the statement stated.

According to the statement, the provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 20.36 lakh new employees have been added in July.

ESIC had added 19,37,314 members in June, the data showed.

Through the data, it is noticeable that of the total 20.36 lakh employees added during the month, 9.85 lakh employees amounting to about 48.37 per cent of the total registrations belong to the age group of up to 25 years.

Also, gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 4.33 lakh out of the total 20,36,008 employees added in July 2025.

Besides, a total of 88 transgender employees have also registered under ESI scheme in July, which attests to the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of society.

Payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, it stated. PTI KKS TRB