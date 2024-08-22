ESIC adds 21.67 lakh new members in June

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has added 21.67 lakh new workers under its ESI scheme in June 2024, which is about 7 per cent higher as compared to the year-ago period, showed the latest payroll data.

The ESIC had added 20.27 lakh new members in June 2023, a labour ministry statement said.

Of the total 21.67 lakh employees added during the month, 10.58 lakh workers accounting for around 49 per cent of the total registrations belong to the age group of up to 25 years, it said.

Also, the net enrolment of female members was 4.32 lakh in June 2024.

Besides, a total of 55 transgender employees got registered under the ESI scheme in June 2024.

As many as 13,483 new establishments were brought under the social security ambit of the ESI scheme in June 2024, thus ensuring social security to more workers.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.