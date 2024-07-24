ESIC adds 23.05 lakh new members in May

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 23.05 lakh new workers under the ESI scheme run by it in May 2024, the labour ministry said on Wednesday.

As many as 20,110 new establishments were brought under the social security ambit of the ESI scheme in May 2024, thus ensuring social security to more workers, the ministry statement said.

Further, it stated that net registration grew 14 per cent compared to 20.23 lakh in May 2023.

Out of the total 23.05 lakh employees added during the month, 11.15 lakh employees comprising around 48.37 per cent of the total registrations belong to the age group of up to 25 years.

Also, the net enrolment of female members was 4.47 lakh in May 2024. A total of 60 transgender employees were also registered under the ESI scheme during the month.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, it stated. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU